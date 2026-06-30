Sikh pilgrims observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary in Lahore

Indian Sikh pilgrims gathered at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on Monday to observe the 187th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, offering prayers and paying tribute to the late Sikh ruler.

Sikh pilgrims offer prayers during a ceremony to commemorate the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on Monday. (AFP)

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The main commemorative ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Guru Granth Sahib, followed by devotional hymn singing and congregational prayers.

After the prayers, devotees visited the adjacent samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh to pay their respects. Sacred karah prashad was distributed among the congregation, while langar (free meal) was served to all visitors.

The pilgrims also highlighted Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s legacy, recalling his contributions to the Sikh community and his reputation for promoting harmony among different faiths.

The event organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was attended by Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries.

Addressing the gathering, ETPB Secretary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq said that under the direction of the board’s head Qamaruz Zaman, comprehensive arrangements had been made to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, including accommodation, langar, transportation, medical camps, ambulance services, and emergency healthcare.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary symbolises mutual respect, religious tolerance and the shared cultural heritage of the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary symbolises mutual respect, religious tolerance and the shared cultural heritage of the region. {{/usCountry}}

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He reaffirmed that Sikhs from across the world are always welcome in Pakistan and that the government of Pakistan and the ETPB remain committed to serving and hosting them with respect.

Pakistan Punjab’s minorities minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhadhak Committee head Ramesh Singh Arora said the Sikh community is “the crown of Pakistan” and that pilgrims from India and around the world return home carrying Pakistan’s message of peace, interfaith harmony, and love.

He urged the Sikh community to play its role in advocating for the early reopening of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor.

Indian Sikh leader Harjinder Kaur said the gurdwaras in Pakistan are now more beautiful and better maintained than ever before.

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Some 337 Sikh pilgrims had arrived in Pakistan from India to participate in the death anniversary commemorations.

They would return to their homeland on Tuesday.

Ranjit Singh was the founder and the first maharaja of the Sikh empire, ruling from 1801 until his death in 1839. Born to Maha Singh, the leader of the Sukerchakia Misl, Ranjit Singh fought his first battle alongside his father at the age of ten.