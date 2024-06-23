 Sikhs seek early HSGMC polls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikhs seek early HSGMC polls

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 24, 2024 05:30 AM IST

They gathered at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Karnal’s Taraori to discuss the same in view of the likely extension of the outgoing ad hoc committee headed by president Bhupinder Singh Assandh.

Members of the Sikh community on Sunday demanded early elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

Members of the Sikh community on Sunday demanded early elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). (HT Photo)
Members of the Sikh community on Sunday demanded early elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). (HT Photo)

They gathered at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Karnal’s Taraori to discuss the same in view of the likely extension of the outgoing ad hoc committee headed by president Bhupinder Singh Assandh.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The group of members stated that the government should not give extension and either conduct early polls to the gurudwara body or face stir.

Laddi Pardhan from Sonkra village of Karnal alleged that the committees formed by the government in the recent past is not in the interest of the Sikh community.

“In the last two years, there have been large-scale corruption and misdeeds by the office-bearers of the ad hoc body. Even if they are trying to form another committee, it will be unacceptable for the sangat. We have fought for our rights for decades and elections should be conducted at the earliest. Our demand is that one who is elected by the sangat should serve them, not those handpicked by the government,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sikhs seek early HSGMC polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On