Sikhs seek early HSGMC polls

Members of the Sikh community on Sunday demanded early elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). (HT Photo)

They gathered at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Karnal’s Taraori to discuss the same in view of the likely extension of the outgoing ad hoc committee headed by president Bhupinder Singh Assandh.

The group of members stated that the government should not give extension and either conduct early polls to the gurudwara body or face stir.

Laddi Pardhan from Sonkra village of Karnal alleged that the committees formed by the government in the recent past is not in the interest of the Sikh community.

“In the last two years, there have been large-scale corruption and misdeeds by the office-bearers of the ad hoc body. Even if they are trying to form another committee, it will be unacceptable for the sangat. We have fought for our rights for decades and elections should be conducted at the earliest. Our demand is that one who is elected by the sangat should serve them, not those handpicked by the government,” he added.