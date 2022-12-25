Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sikkim accident: Pathankot jawan cremated with military honours

Sikkim accident: Pathankot jawan cremated with military honours

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 08:08 PM IST

A pall of gloom descended on Najowal village in Pathankot district after naib subedar Omkar Singh’s body reached home on Friday.

Omkar was among the 16 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the fatal road accident in North Sikkim on Friday. (HT photo)
Omkar was among the 16 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the fatal road accident in North Sikkim on Friday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot

A pall of gloom descended on Najowal village in Pathankot district after naib subedar Omkar Singh’s body reached home on Friday.

Omkar was among the 16 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the fatal road accident in North Sikkim on Friday.

The 285 medium regiment jawan’s body was cremated in the village, in presence of hundreds of people with full military honours. A team of 327 medium regiment led by Major Yogesh presented a guard of honour.

The body was brought to Pathankot by air and was further taken to the village in military vehicles. Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and other senior officials were present at the cremation.

Hundreds of young men conducted a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from the Amritsar-Pathankot highway to the Kanwa chowk to pay homage to the fallen soldier.

Omkar joined the Indian Army 17 years ago and was posted in the artillery regiment as naib subedar.

Omkar was the only brother of three sisters — Seema, Vandana and Mamta. He is survived by four-year-old son Mukund, wife Sapna and aged parents—father Thakur Raghubir Singh and mother Saroj Bala.

The jawan’s pyre was lit by his son Mukund. Omkar’s uncle, Shiv Dayal Singh said, “Omkar always came forward to help the needy families in the village, and now he has sacrificed his life for the country.”

Minister Kataruchak announced 1 cr to the family on behalf of the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out