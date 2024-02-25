 Simmi Agnihotri was ‘exceptional educationist, vibrant social worker’: Sukhu - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Simmi Agnihotri was ‘exceptional educationist, vibrant social worker’: Sukhu

Simmi Agnihotri was ‘exceptional educationist, vibrant social worker’: Sukhu

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Feb 25, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Simmi Agnihotri passed away on February 9 following a heart attack; Sukhu said Simmi’s contribution in the field of education and social works will remain memorable

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid floral tributes to professor Simmi Agnihotri, the late wife of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and said that she was an “exceptional educationist and a vibrant social worker”.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays floral tribute to Simmi Agnihotri, wife of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, at Gondpur Jaichand village in Shimla on Saturday. (ANI)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays floral tribute to Simmi Agnihotri, wife of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, at Gondpur Jaichand village in Shimla on Saturday. (ANI)

Simmi Agnihotri passed away on February 9 following a heart attack. Sukhu said Simmi’s contribution in the field of education and social works will remain memorable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to the deceased during his visit to Gondpur Jaichand village in Haroli sub division of Una district, where he attend the shraddhanjali and prarthna sabha.

Sukhu said that she will be an inspiration for the supporters of women upliftment and empowerment.

The chief minister said that her sudden demise was an irreparable loss to the family, especially Mukesh Agnihotri and their daughter Astha Agnihotri, as Simmi always remained a great strength and support for the family, a statement issued here said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On