Simmi Agnihotri was ‘exceptional educationist, vibrant social worker’: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid floral tributes to professor Simmi Agnihotri, the late wife of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and said that she was an “exceptional educationist and a vibrant social worker”. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays floral tribute to Simmi Agnihotri, wife of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, at Gondpur Jaichand village in Shimla on Saturday. (ANI)

Simmi Agnihotri passed away on February 9 following a heart attack. Sukhu said Simmi’s contribution in the field of education and social works will remain memorable.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to the deceased during his visit to Gondpur Jaichand village in Haroli sub division of Una district, where he attend the shraddhanjali and prarthna sabha.

Sukhu said that she will be an inspiration for the supporters of women upliftment and empowerment.

The chief minister said that her sudden demise was an irreparable loss to the family, especially Mukesh Agnihotri and their daughter Astha Agnihotri, as Simmi always remained a great strength and support for the family, a statement issued here said.