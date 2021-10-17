Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Singhu border lynching: Dalit outfits demand strict action against culprits
chandigarh news

Singhu border lynching: Dalit outfits demand strict action against culprits

Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Sampla said while handing over the complaints to the NCSC at the commission’s head office in New Delhi, the representatives and office-bearers of various SC organisations condemned the heinous crime
Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla said a day after a Tarn Taran man was lynched at the Singhu border, various Scheduled Caste organisations submitted complaints to the commission seeking justice.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla on Friday said a day after a Tarn Taran man was lynched at the Singhu border, various Scheduled Caste organisations submitted complaints to the commission seeking justice.

In a statement, Sampla said while handing over the complaints to the NCSC at the commission’s head office in New Delhi, the representatives and office-bearers of various SC organisations condemned the heinous crime. “Lakhbir Singh was murdered with brutality and the victim’s family should be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the NGOs demanded.

“The SKM and other farmer leaders, who are sitting on the Singhu border, must be held responsible of this brutal incident as the man was killed despite their high-level security. Not only this, the farmers’ organisations took 12 hours to comment on the incident, showing that they were not concerned,” the SC bodies claimed.

The SC organisations, who met Sampla on Saturday include Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, Rashtriya Bhantu Sansi Samaj Vikas Sangh, Shri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth (Delhi Province), Jai Baba Rama Peer Janmotsav Committee, National Scheduled Caste Alliance, Delhi Prantiya Raigar Panchayat, Valmiki Mahapanchayat, Shri Sant Kabir Janmotsav Committee, Akhil Bhartiya Bairwa Vikas Sangh, SC/ST/OBC & Minority Employees Welfare Association, Jangpura Bhogal SC/ST Resident Welfare Association and many more.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Sampla assured the office-bearers of all organisations that he himself is keeping a close eye on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Centre should instead focus on…': Punjab Dy CM on BSF's jurisdiction extension

Chandigarh: Police vehicle damaged in hit-and-run accident

12 held for gambling in Ambala, 2.4 lakh recovered

Chandigarh admn’s cracker ban goes for a toss during Dussehra effigy burning
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP