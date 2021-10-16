Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Singhu border lynching: National SC commission seeks report from Haryana Police
chandigarh news

Singhu border lynching: National SC commission seeks report from Haryana Police

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Haryana Police to take strict action against those behind lynching a man at a farmers’ protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border
National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla .
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 01:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday asked the Haryana Police to take strict action against those behind lynching a man at a farmers’ protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla also sought a preliminary report from the Haryana Police within 24 hours.

A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers’ protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs. Sampla said the man identified as Lakhbir Singh belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Condemning the violence, Sampla termed it a heinous “Talibani crime”.

Sampla said: “After watching a video that went viral, it seems activists of the farmers’ organisations sitting on the protest have no fear of the law. No matter how big the mistake, no one has the right to kill anybody,” Sampla said.

“Singhu Border is the main hub of the farmers’ protest where the leaders and workers of various organisations have deployed 24-hour security. Even then, the Dalit man was brutally beaten, his had chopped off, brought near the same platform and then tied up with a rope and hung upside down, while the activists of farmer organisations acted as mute spectator,” said Sampla.

He said the leaders of SKM, who immediately gives press statements even on small matters, took 12 hours to hold a press conference on the murder of the Dalit man.

(With PTI inputs)

