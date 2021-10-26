Singhu lynching: Sonepat court sends all four accused to two-week judicial custody

The Sonepat court has on Monday sent all four Nihangs arrested in connection with the lynching of a SC labourer at Delhi’s Singhu border to two-week judicial custody.

Earlier on Saturday, the court had extended their police remand by two days.

Police produced accused Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh before the court, a Sonepat police official said.

The official said more suspects in the case had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigations are on to establish their role in the incident.

The labourer, Lakhbir Singh, was brutally killed earlier this month and his body was strung to a barricade at the Singhu border with his hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

The accused Nihangs maintained that Lakhbir, who hails from a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, had been “punished” over alleged desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

Sarabjit was arrested for the murder. Later, Narain, a key member of the Nihang group, was held from Amritsar. Govindpreet and Bhagwant, from Fatehgarh Sahib, had surrendered before the Sonepat police.

The Haryana Police had formed two special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the incident.

One SIT was tasked to carry out the overall probe into the case and the second one was constituted to investigate the videos of the incident that were circulated on the social media.