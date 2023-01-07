Single-use plastic ban: Over 60 Chandigarh traders get notices, 12 shops to be sealed

Continuing its crackdown against violators, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has issued show-cause notices to over 60 shopkeepers for storing banned plastic bags.

An official said directions were also issued to seal 12 shops for violating the ban on single-use plastic. The show-cause notices were issued for violating provisions of the notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September 2019, the UT administration had banned the use, storage, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items, including cutlery, thermocol or styrofoam cutlery, containers, sealed drinking water glasses, single-use razors, single-use pens, thermocol for decoration purpose and plastic material for decoration purpose such, as wrapping sheets, frills, garland, confetti and plastic ribbons.

Any person violating the ban will be punishable with imprisonment up to five years or fine up to ₹1 lakh, or both as per the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act and orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

As per a 2015 NGT order, any person found using, storing, purchasing, dealing with or distributing plastic bags, plastic plates or plastic glasses and such allied items will be liable to pay environmental compensation at the rate of ₹5,000 per event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}