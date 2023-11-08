Sinha opens Shivaji’s statue at Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, along with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra’s cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kupwara on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha congratulated army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) for the initiative.

Sinha said the statue will be a source of inspiration for people and the bravehearts of the army.

“Shivaji was a born leader, who scripted a new history of India through his mesmerising victory against the enemy. he was also fountainhead of high standards of morality, right conduct and respecter of all religions and sects. Youth must follow his ideas and ideals and selflessly serve the poor and weaker sections of society and contribute to nation-building,” he said, adding that by unleashing his military genius and moral force, Shivaji mobilised millions of Indians and achieved sovereignty for Maratha empire.

“His universal and eternal values continue to be relevant today and guiding us on the path of social equality and peaceful co-existence,” the L-G said. Sinha called for celebrating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival in Kupwara on November 7 every year.

Eknath Shinde said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration for every Indian.

“Maharashtra has a great tradition of sacrifice and bravery. It is indeed commendable that this statue is being erected at Kupwara in the same year as the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said.

