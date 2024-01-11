Sinha to review security, devp works in Rajouri-Poonch today

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will review security scenario in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and take stock of developmental works in Jammu region in a high-level meeting on Thursday, officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File)

“Apart from principal secretary to L-G Mandeep K Bhandari, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, director general of police RR Swain and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, all deputy magistrates and senior superintendents of police from 10 districts of Jammu division will attend the meeting at the convention centre on canal road,” said a top official from Raj Bhawan.

The two border districts south of Pir Panjal have seen a spike in terror attacks in the past couple of years. Senior officials from various intelligence agencies, including Intelligence Bureau, will also be at the meeting, said officials.

At least 19 soldiers were killed last year in four terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has asked the security forces and the administration to take requisite steps to flush out terrorists from the region and revisit their standard operating procedures to put a check on terror attacks.

On December 21, at least four soldiers were killed and three were injured when armed terrorists ambushed army two vehicles at Dhatyar Morh in Surankote area of Poonch.

On the next day, bodies of three civilians, who were among nine picked by the army for questioning, were recovered. Army had then launched a probe into the alleged “custodial killing” of the civilians.

The December 21 attack was the seventh since October 2021 in Rajouri and Poonch. In the seven attacks, 34 army personnel lost their lives, including two captains.

Amid spike in terror attacks in the two districts, home minister Amit Shah had to visit Jammu and Rajouri on Tuesday, but his visit had to be deferred in view of inclement weather.

Shah had reviewed security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting at New Delhi on January 2.