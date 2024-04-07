Sippy Sidhu murder accused Kalyani filing pleas merely to delay proceedings: CBI court

Stating that there is nothing more to be supplied to Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case, the special CBI court hearing the murder trial has dismissed her application for more documents. Over eight years after the September 2015 murder, charges are yet to be framed by the trial court amid filing of one or the other applications by the accused, Kalyani, who is out on bail since September 2022.

Stating that she seemed to be filing this application “merely to delay the proceedings”, the court listed the case for April 10 for framing of charges.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On September 20, 2015, a national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has claimed that Kalyani, daughter of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but was transferred to CBI in 2016. Kalyani was arrested by CBI in June 2022, and chargesheet naming Kalyani as accused, was submitted in the court in September 2022.

However, charges are yet to be framed by the trial court amid filing of one or the other applications by the accused Kalyani, who is out on bail since September 2022.

Kalyani had moved the most recent application on April 3, seeking statements of witnesses, other records of investigation and also a CD, which on playing was found to be blank.

Public prosecutor for CBI Narender Singh submitted: “All articles and documents, which were supplied to the complainant, have been supplied to the accused, and the record now being sought was never supplied even to the complainant.”

With regard to the blank CD, it was submitted that fresh copy has been supplied in a pen- drive.

The special CBI court observed that Kalyani’s application was based on the Supreme Court’s order of February 26, whereby it was ordered that the documents, as furnished to the victim’s mother, would also be furnished to her.

The documents were supplied to the accused and were shown to have been supplied before the learned special judicial magistrate. A detailed order was passed by the court on March 22.

It adds: “After supply of all articles, nothing remains to be further supplied, and the order of the Supreme Court had been complied with.”

The court mentions: “However, again this application has been filed by the accused Kalyani with the averments of two articles not having been supplied to her. To this, CBI has contended that these documents were not even supplied to the mother of the victim.”

“As a result, there is nothing more to be supplied to the accused to comply with the order of the Supreme Court and the accused seems to be filing this application merely to delay the proceedings,” the court observed, while dismissing her application.