Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI directed to ensure presence of main investigating officer

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:00 AM IST

A CBI court on Friday directed CBI to ensure presence of the main investigating officer (IO) in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, while adjourning the matter to November 9

The public prosecutor for CBI informed the court that the main investigating officer was out of Chandigarh for investigation into the Jammu and Kashmir SI recruitment case. (Getty Images/Purestock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A CBI court on Friday directed CBI to ensure presence of the main investigating officer (IO) in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, while adjourning the matter to November 9.

The court of special judicial magistrate Sukhdev Singh had issued summons to main IO, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Kush, but they were returned and the assisting IO, inspector Balwinder Singh, appeared in his stead.

The public prosecutor for CBI informed the court that Kush was out of Chandigarh for investigation into the Jammu and Kashmir SI recruitment case.

In his statement, the assisting IO sought another opportunity for filing reply to the application moved by accused Kalyani Singh for supply of copies of documents and records in compliance with provisions under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Allowing the request, the court adjourned the matter to November 9 and directed the public prosecutor to ensure Kush’s presence on the fixed date.

