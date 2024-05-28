Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court seeks CBI’s response on Kalyani’s plea for documents to examine star witness

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court hearing the Sippy Sidhu murder case has sought the investigation agency’s reply on an application moved by accused Kalyani Singh seeking documents to cross examine the star eyewitness in the case. Sippy Sidhu was the grandson of the late Justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalayni is the daughter of retired high court judge Justice Sabina. (HT File)

In September 2015, a national-level shooter, Sukhmanpreet Singh, also known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27. Nine years later, Kalyani Singh, the prime accused, was charged with murder by the special CBI court.

Sippy Sidhu was the grandson of the late Justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalayni is the daughter of retired high court judge Justice Sabina. Sippy Sidhu’s family had accused Kalyani of murdering him for turning down her marriage proposal.

The charges were framed against her under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to protect the offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special CBI judge Alka Malik had ordered that since the case pertains to the incident of 2015, “the same shall be tried in one session i.e. on day-to-day hearing till conclusion of trial.” The case was adjourned to July 8, when one witness was summoned for that day.

Today, the accused Kalyani moved another application seeking documents to cross examine the star eyewitness of the case. The court has issued a notice to the CBI. The case is listed for July 1.