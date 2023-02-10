Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court to hear arguments on February 22

Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court to hear arguments on February 22

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Observing that the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is exclusively triable by the court of sessions judge, the court of special judicial magistrate committed the case to the court of special CBI judge, Jagjit Singh.

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The prime accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, Kalyani Singh appeared in the court of a special CBI judge on Thursday. It was checked and registered in the court while the counsel for the accused had requested for adjournment for addressing the arguments on charge. The case has been adjourned to February 22 for arguments.

This comes after the court of the special judicial magistrate, CBI, had dismissed the protest petition filed by Sidhu’s kin after merging the protest petition with the supplementary challan filed by the CBI. Observing that the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is exclusively triable by the court of sessions judge, the court of special judicial magistrate committed the case to the court of special CBI judge, Jagjit Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP