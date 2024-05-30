Sippy Sidhu murder case: Supply documents to Kalyani, SC tells CBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed CBI to supply documents as sought by Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case. In her application, Kalyani sought the statement of the witnesses recorded by Chandigarh Police under Section 161 of CrPC, prior to remittance of investigation to CBI. (iStock)

Kalyani’s petition was earlier rejected by the special CBI court, hearing the murder trial, on April 6 and then by the Punjab and Haryana high court, following which she approached the apex court.

In her application, Kalyani sought the statement of the witnesses recorded by Chandigarh Police under Section 161 of CrPC, prior to remittance of investigation to CBI.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy’s family accused Kalyani of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was first investigated by the UT police and later transferred to CBI.

After a delay of nearly nine years, the trial court had framed charges against Kalyani on May 4 this year.

In SC, CBI’s counsel stated they had no objection to supply the documents as demanded, as charges had already been framed.

Disposing of the plea, SC ordered: “In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, in which a categorical stand is taken by the parties, we direct CBI to supply the documents, as conceded by learned counsel, within two weeks from today.”