Sippy Sidhu murder: Only evidence being relied on by CBI to be provided to Kalyani

Published on Dec 17, 2022 01:34 AM IST

In the plea, Kalyani’s defence counsel had submitted that the CBI relied on 62 sets of documents, but among the documents provided to them, 24 were incomplete

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A CBI court on Friday declined a request by Kalyani Singh, an accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder, to be provided entirety of evidence available with CBI and said that only the evidence being relied on by the investigating agency needs to be shared.

In the plea, Kalyani’s defence counsel had submitted that the CBI relied on 62 sets of documents, but among the documents provided to them, 24 were incomplete, and thus Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not complied with.

However, CBI claimed that they had handed over all evidence and documents referred by them to the defence as available with them.

The court will be taking up two more applications by the accused. Among them is the request for merger of the murder case with the protest petition filed by Sippy’s mother Deepinder Kaur against Chandigarh Police inspector Poonam Dilawari and former assistant superintendent of police Guriqbal Singh Sidhu for allegedly destroying evidence in the case. Kalyani’s counsel has also applied for preservation of the videography and audiography of her police remand between June 15 and 21, 2022, alleging that she was tortured in custody.

Sippy was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015.

