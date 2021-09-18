Sirsa takes mandatory Punjabi exam, Delhi HC to a take call

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday took a Punjabi exam, mandatory to become a member in the gurdwara committee.

In the exam, he was told to recite Gurbani and also write verses from Guru Granth Sahib. Sirsa said he recited Gurbani but refused to write verses. Despite adequate knowledge of Gurmukhi, he doesn’t want to commit inadvertent error showing disrespect to Gurbani amounting to sacrilege, he said. Director, gurdwara ,polls got videography done during the test.

“I filed my nomination paper in gurmukhi. I was not supposed write Gurbani so I lodged a protest,” he said, quoting the provisions of DSGMC Act of 1971, and clarified that he possesses adequate knowledge of Punjabi as mandated in the act.

People privy to the development said Sirsa’s knowledge of Gurmukhi was limited.

Sirsa’s Punjabi test was necessitated after some members of the opposition groups, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) and JAGO Party raised questions on Sirsa’s knowledge of the language in the last meeting of newly elected 46 members held on September 9.

Harvinder Singh Sarna of SAD (Delhi), who defeated Sirsa from the Punjabi Bagh segment in the gurdwara polls held on August 22, had moved the Delhi high court challenging latter’s knowledge of Gurmukhi. Subsequent to this, the court asked director, gurdwara election, to submit report. The poll results were declared on August 25.

Meanwhile, two members, SAD (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, and Vikram Singh Rohini, belonging to the Badals-led SAD were co-opted in the last meeting on September 9, while Sirsa’s selection as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC) nominee was put on a hold.

According to director, gurdwara election, Narinder Singh the results of Sirsa’s test can’t be disclosed as the high court has asked for the report in a sealed cover and the court will give a final judgment. “I will send report to the court on September 20,” he said.

Section 10 of the Act of 1971 mandates a member to have adequate knowledge of Punjabi and Gurbani, should be an amrtidhari Sikh and wear all five kakars (symbols) as per the Sikh rehat maryada. The next meeting is scheduled on September 24.