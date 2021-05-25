Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIT arrests two dera men for pasting derogatory posters at Bargari in 2015
chandigarh news

SIT arrests two dera men for pasting derogatory posters at Bargari in 2015

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases on Monday arrested two dera followers for pasting derogatory posters near a gurdwara at Bargari village in 2015
By Parteek Singh Mahal
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:14 AM IST
SIT arrests two dera men for pasting derogatory posters at Bargari in 2015

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases on Monday arrested two dera followers for pasting derogatory posters near a gurdwara at Bargari village in 2015.

After the police remand of dera followers Shakti Singh and Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, in Bargari sacrilege case ended on Monday, the SIT arrested them in another sacrilege case in which two derogatory posters were pasted near the Bargari gurdwara on the intervening night of September 24-25, 2015. They were presented before the court of judicial magistrate Ajay Pal Singh, who sent them in two-day police custody.

Besides from Shakti and Ranjit, the SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar last week arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village in a case registered on October 12, 2015, in connection with a sacrilege incident at Bargari village in Faridkot district.

Sukhjinder, Baljit and Nishan are in judicial custody and are undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, after they were tested positive for Covid-19. Sukhjinder and Baljit will also be arrested in derogatory posters case once they recover from the Covid-19, said an official of the SIT.

However, Pardeep was sent in judicial custody till June 1 after his police remand ended on Monday.

The Parmar-led SIT is probing three interlinked sacrilege cases. The first case pertains to the theft of the bir (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village near Kotkapura in Faridkot district on June 1, 2015. The second is putting up of derogatory posters at Bargari village on September 25, 2015, and the third is the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib as torn pages of the bir were found scattered in front of a gurdwara at Bargari on October 12, 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP