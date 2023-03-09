SIT files challan in Faridkot court against 3 absconding dera followers

The special investigation team (SIT) led by SPS Parmar on Thursday submitted a chargesheet against three absconding followers of Dera Sacha Sauda in a Faridkot court.

The trio were declared proclaimed offenders in five sacrilege cases in 2015. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

Accused Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kaler and Harsh Dhuri, who were members of the dera’s national committee, and the state police have failed to get any lead on their whereabouts.

The trio were declared proclaimed offenders in five sacrilege cases in 2015.

In June, 2021, SIT-led by now additional director general of police (ADGP) , Bathinda range, Parmar named them accused in two sacrilege cases wherein torn pages of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) were found scattered in Bargari and three derogatory posters were put up near gurdwaras at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in 2015.

Bareta, Kler and Dhuri were also named as accused in the Malke and Gurusar cases in 2018.

Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found at Malke village in Moga district in November 2015 and Gurusar (Bhagta) village in Bathinda district in October 2015.

In 2020, they were named as accused and later declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village.