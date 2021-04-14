SIT head Kunwar Vijay seeks early retirement, Amarinder says no

In a new twist to the 2015 Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, currently heading a special investigation team (SIT) looking into the two cases, has resigned from the police services, days after the Punjab and Haryana high court reportedly quashed the probe led by him.

His resignation was immediately rejected by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who described Kunwar Vijay as a highly competent, skilled, capable and courageous officer. The IG, however, hinted that he may not go back on his decision.

Two people were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan while they were protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village (also in Faridkot district). Police had opened fire in Kotkapura too.

Kunwar Vijay was reportedly upset after the HC on Friday quashed the probe reports submitted by Punjab Police in two FIRs in Kotkapura violence. The court had also asked the state government to reconstitute the SIT without Kunwar Vijay.

According to a senior government functionary, privy to the developments, the officer had shot off the resignation letter to Amarinder on Sunday and met the chief minister on Monday.

“The state needs the expertise and experience of the officer who has contributed exceptional service to Punjab Police in various important positions,” said Amarinder in a statement on Tuesday.

The chief minister said he has already made it clear that his government will challenge in the Supreme Court any court order that seeks to remove Kunwar Vijay as the SIT chief or quash the investigation.

The officer and his team have done an excellent job” of expeditiously investigating the Kotkapura case, said Amarinder. He added that the probe will be taken to its logical conclusion under the supervision of the same officer.

The 1998-batch IPS officer is scheduled to retire in 2028.