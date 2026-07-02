The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case visited four spots in Faridkot district on Thursday to recreate the crime scene.

The SIT investigating the Behbal Kalan firing case in Faridkot district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The development, coming days after the SIT recorded the statement of the former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and summoned former Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla, may have fresh legal and political implications for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was deputy chief minister with home portfolio when the police action led to killing of two Sikh youth who were part of a crowd protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

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Incidents related to the theft of a “bir” (copy) of Guru Ganth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

These incidents had led to anti-sacrilege protests in the Faridkot district. In the police firing at protesters in October 2015, two persons–Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh–were killed in Behbal Kalan, while some others were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot.

The SIT, which visited Faridkot, is tasked with investigating the Behbal Kalan firing incident.

Harjeet Singh, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Bathinda range, who was leading the SIT, said the visit was aimed at recreating the crime scene. “Our team inspected various places for site examinations. A legal course will be initiated based on the evidence,” said the DIG. Official privy to the development said no statement was recorded by the SIT during the Thursday visit.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SIT first reached Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village and then proceeded to Bargari and Behbal Kalan villages, before visiting the Bajakhana police station. We culminated the exercise after meeting the people affected by the Begbal Kalan firing incident. No summons was issued,” said the DIG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SIT first reached Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village and then proceeded to Bargari and Behbal Kalan villages, before visiting the Bajakhana police station. We culminated the exercise after meeting the people affected by the Begbal Kalan firing incident. No summons was issued,” said the DIG. {{/usCountry}}

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On June 12, jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had recorded his statement before DIG Harjeet Singh related to the “admission of guilt” by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sukhbir had appeared before the Akal Takht on December 2, 2024, and tendered an unconditional apology for “all mistakes committed by the party and SAD government.”