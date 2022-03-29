SIT relied on dera man’s statement to name Ram Rahim in Bargari case

Faridkot : The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases, has relied upon the statement of a dera follower recorded under Section 163 of the CrPc to name jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as an accused in the Bargari sacrilege case.

Earlier this month, the SIT filed around 400-page supplementary chargesheet in the court in the FIR 117 (registered after derogatory posters were put up at Bargari on September 24, 2015, night) and FIR 128 (registered after torn pages of a “bir” were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015).

A perusal of the document shows that in evidence against Ram Rahim, the SIT has mentioned two points which include a statement of a dera follower, Pardeep Kumar of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. It has also been mentioned that after the arrest of absconding dera’s national committee members Harsh Dhuri, Sandeep Bareta and Pardeep Kler, more evidences will be brought on record. The SIT also claimed that Ram Rahim’s arrest is still pending in the case.

In his statement to the SIT, which is part of chargesheet, Pardeep Kumar said that Harsh Dhuri, Pardeep Kler, Sandeep Bretta and Mohinder Pal Bittu had met him at the administration block of Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa and told him that MSG movie was not allowed to screen and sacrilege was committed by throwing lockets of dera head at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village.

“Ram Rahim assigned duty to the 45-member committee of dera to commit the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Gurusar Bhagta. After the sacrilege incidents, they all were rewarded by the dera head. They had asked me to be part of it but I refused,” he added in the statement.

The conspiracy of desecration of Sikh scriptures was hatched at the administrative block of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa and the followers never acted without the permission of sect head Ram Rahim, the SIT claimed in the chargesheet.

The SIT said as per Punjab and Haryana high court directions, the SIT questioned Ram Rahim at Sunaria Jail (Rohtak) on November 8 and December 12. “But on both occasions, Ram Rahim was evasive in his answers. The interrogation of other accused and dera head’s questioning gives clear evidence that the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib was committed on the directions of Ram Rahim. Mohinder Pal Bittu had informed Ram Rahim that during a religious event, dera followers had removed his lockets, which were later found on the floor. Now, Ram Rahim is not giving any proper answer to the questions to save himself,” the SIT claims.

Harsh Dhuri, Sandeep Bareta and Pardeep Kler directed the actual perpetrators to commit acts of sacrilege in a particular area of Punjab, it added,” the SIT further said.

The Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report is also been made part of the chargesheet filed by the SIT in three cases connected to Bargari sacrilege incident.

