Sittting MC chief among 11 booked for attempt to murder

Sitting Municipal Council, Ferozepur President and two Municipal councillors (MC) among eleven persons have been booked for the charges of attempt to murder for attacking a brother of former Bharatiya Janata Party MC , at Ferozepur on Saturday late night.

In a complaint to police, Sandeep Dhawan (42) charged that yesterday afternoon when he was returning to his shop after taking lunch, Municipal councillor Palwinder Singh alias Pintu Kapahi and Pawan alias Pammi Mehta stopped him and meanwhile more of their accomplices arrived at the scene to attack. Assailants fired gun shots on him and his brother Anil Dhawan.

During scuffle, a bullet hit him (Sandeep) in the stomach besides injuries with sharp edged weapons and later accused fled from the scene.

“His brother Munich Dhawan had contested against Palwinder during 2021 MC pols and in a grudge they attacked him,” blamed Sandeep.

On the basis of the statement, police booked eleven persons under 307/323/148 and 149 of the IPC besides 25/27 /54 and 59 of the arms act including local MC Chief Rinku Grover,two MCs Palwinder Singh and Parminder Handa and others. Meanwhile, Rinku Grover rebuffed the charges of his involvement.

“It’s me who called the local police to take precautionary measure to avert the clash but for the reasons best known to me his name had been dragged into the case,” said Grover while claiming innocence.