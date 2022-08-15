Situation in J&K much better now: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that attempts were being made from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) to push dormant militants into the union territory as a part of a conspiracy.

Singh, while talking to media in Srinagar on the sidelines of a function, said that launchpads across the LoC are intact.

“There were many operations in the recent times wherein those people were killed who had gone from here on visas, on the pretext of education and travel. They came back through LoC with weapons. They had travelled through the Atari border. The action will continue on this,” he said.

The DGP, however, said the infiltration has been very negligible. “There were some attempts to infiltrate people in which a few were successful, but the overall situation on the border is much better than before,” he added.

“It is difficult (for them) to deliver weapons through land. It has emerged as a challenge which we are facing efficiently. Many big modules involved in this have been busted in the past two years. And majority of the items like weapons and narcotics which were pushed from across the border were captured,” he said.

The DGP said that the number of youth joining militancy has also come down.

Singh, however, said that the conspiracy to radicalise ‘gullible youth and kids’ into a new form of militancy called ‘hybrid terror’ was going on.

He said that the forces are still attempting to bring them back.

The DGP said that J&K’s security situation is much better now.

“For that, I thank people and give credit to them. They have helped us in improving the situation. Kids are going to school without any breaks. Employees are doing their jobs without fear. Businesses are running. There is no hindrance of any sorts. People and forces are working together. Security situation is very good and it will be improved further,” he added.

