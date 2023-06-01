SIU attaches property of militant associate in Anantnag

State investigation unit of Kashmir Police on Thursday attached an underconstruction house in Kokernag South Kashmir as the house, according to the police, was used by militants of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The police said the attached house was owned by a militant associate identified as Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Danwathpora Kokernag in Anantnag district.

“Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, SIU Anantnag attached under the construction residential house of a terrorist associate in Danwathpora Kokernag area of Anantnag district used for terrorist activities after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority,” said police spokesman in a statement.

The spokesman further said during the course of investigation in case FIR No. 103/2022 of police station Kokernag under the UA(P) Act, one under construction residential house belonging to terrorist associate namely Mohammad Ishaq Malik has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit HM. “Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Anantnag under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act and the conformation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Kashmir divisional commissioner.”

The spokesman warned general public not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so. “The SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment/confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in UT of J&K.”

