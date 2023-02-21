Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIU conducts raids in south Kashmir

SIU conducts raids in south Kashmir

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:10 AM IST

The searched locations are residential houses of two suspects, Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat of Satoora Tral and Sameer Ahmad Mohand of Shairabad Tral

SIU conducts raids in south Kashmir
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

: Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday conducted raids to crackdown on terror activities at two places in south Kashmir.

“The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Awantipora conducted raids at two different locations in connection with case FIR No. 37/2022 of Police Station Tral. The searched locations are residential houses of two suspects, Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat of Satoora Tral and Sameer Ahmad Mohand of Shairabad Tral,” the police spokesman said, adding that during the search, proper SOPs were followed and relevant information was gathered.

“Searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes. These raids are aimed to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over terror associates and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases,” the spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP