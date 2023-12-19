Six armed youths attack man, his brother-in-law in Pinjore

Six armed youths attacked a man and his brother-in-law in Pinjore on Sunday afternoon. The victim alleged that the accused had been nursing a grudge against his family since a fight between them at a wedding function a few days back. (Getty image)

The victim, Aatu of Banoi Khuda Baksh village, Pinjore, identified one of the assailants as Aslam, alias Pilla, of his village.

He alleged that Aslam had been nursing a grudge against his family since a fight between them at a wedding function a few days back.

In his complaint, Aatu said he, along with his brother-in-law Yusuf Ali of Bakshiwala village, Pinjore, was headed to Dhakoli in his car around 12 pm.

Yusuf was behind the wheel. When they reached near Atal Kendra in Khedawali village around 12.30 pm, a Maruti Swift car hit their vehicle head-on.

Suspecting an attack, Yusuf tried to drive away. But the six masked youths got out of the Swift holding swords and a pistol. As one of the youths hit their windshield with a sword, they got down from their car and ran to save their lives.

A case under Sections 148 (rioting),149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.