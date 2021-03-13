Six bombs recovered from Markanda riverbed in Ambala district, 2 defused
Six bombs were recovered from the dry bed of the Markanda river in Saha block of Ambala district on Saturday. Two of them were defused by the bomb disposal squad, police said.
According to official sources, residents of Panjail village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border informed the police about the bombs on Saturday morning.
Balkar Singh, the Saha police station in-charge, said that the Shahabad police reached the spot first when they were informed about two bombs.
“Both were detonated by the bomb disposal squad but when we were about to leave, four more bombs were detected 200 metres away. They are being checked and further course of action will be taken accordingly,” Balkar Singh said.
