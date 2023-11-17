Six civil services officers reshuffled in Chandigarh

With 2016-batch PCS officer Jagdeep Saigal joining on deputation with UT administration and HCS officer Isha Kamboj rejoining after maternity leave, the administration on Thursday undertook a reshuffle of departments.

Jagdeep Saigal has been assigned the post of administrator, Market Committee, Chandigarh, relieving HCS office Sanyam Garg of the charge. (HT File)

Saigal has been assigned the post of administrator, Market Committee, relieving HCS office Sanyam Garg of the charge. Saigal has also been assigned the post of assistant excise and taxation commissioner (AETC) during the vacancy period. The post fell vacant after repatriation of Alok Passi to his parent state Haryana.

Passi was repatriated after 10 months only as he joined UT on January 17.

As per sources, he was sent back as the UT excise and taxation department suffered a loss of nearly ₹500 crore as they failed to auction 18 liquor vends this year.

Kamboj has been given the charge of joint commissioner, MC. DANIPS-cadre officer Akkhil Kumar, in addition to his own duties, has been given the charge of additional secretary, Establishment.

PCS officer Rohit Gupta has been assigned the post of joint secretary, urban planning and metro, and joint secretary, cooperation, in addition to his own duties.

Another PCS officer Sorabh Kumar Arora has been assigned the charge of joint secretary, excise and taxation, in addition to his own duties.

