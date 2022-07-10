Six commandos fall ill due to food poisoning in Karnal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jul 10, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: At least six commandos fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at the Commando Complex in Newal village of Karnal district.

Soon after they developed vomiting, the commandos were taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College. Later, one commando, Anshu, was referred to Medanta Medicity at Gurugram where his condition was said to be stable.

As per information, the commandos were in training when their health deteriorated.

Ramesh Chander, DSP, Commando Complex said that they had consumed regular meal and that an investigation to find out the reasons behind the food poisoning was going on.

