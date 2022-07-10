Six commandos fall ill due to food poisoning in Karnal
: At least six commandos fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at the Commando Complex in Newal village of Karnal district.
Soon after they developed vomiting, the commandos were taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College. Later, one commando, Anshu, was referred to Medanta Medicity at Gurugram where his condition was said to be stable.
As per information, the commandos were in training when their health deteriorated.
Ramesh Chander, DSP, Commando Complex said that they had consumed regular meal and that an investigation to find out the reasons behind the food poisoning was going on.
Governing body for PGIMER’s Spinal Injuries Centre approves funds worth ₹10 crore
The governing body of Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali, conducted a meeting on Saturday, where it approved the funds of ₹10.73 crore, under the capital head and ₹2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures.
Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works. During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point. Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.
Slight dip in Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases
The tricity recorded a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 121 people testing positive on Saturday, compared to 141 the day before. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 49 cases, followed by Mohali with 37 and Panchkula with 35. Currently, there are 381 infected patients in Chandigarh, 271 in Mohali and 175 in Panchkula.
Congress’ Mohali expulsions: Somal, Bedi claim support of councillors
A day after Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, the leaders lashed out at the party high command and claimed they still had the councillors' support.
20 days on, Mohali man to be cremated on Punjab and Haryana HC orders
Twenty days after a Mohali man died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the cremation will now take place on July 10 after the Punjab and Haryana high court's intervention. The high court bench of justice Rajbir Singh Sehrawat acted on the plea of Sekhon daughter, Seerat Kaur Sekhon, who had approached the court demanding that she be handed over the mortal remains and allowed to perform last rites.
