Six injured in Karnal road mishap

Six persons, including two women, sustained injuries in a collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a truck on the National Highway-44 near Taraori town of Karnal district, the police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, the injured were taken to the KCGMCH and the condition of the bus conductor, Ravi Kumar was said to be critical. The police said the accident took place on Saturday morning when the Bhiwani depot bus was going to Chandigarh. Due to dense fog, the visibility was low, and the bus rammed into the truck. Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Taroari police station, said the accident took place due to poor visibility. He said that a police team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital and the investigation is under way.

Haryana ex-minister demands filling up of 1.82 lakh vacancies

Chandigarh : Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Saturday demanded that the state government should immediately fill up 1.82 lakh vacancies in various government departments. Speaking during the inauguration of “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign at Payal village of Nalwa assembly constituency, the senior Congress leader said that 41% of the total posts in government departments had been lying vacant for quite some time. He claimed that the government had set up a Haryana Skill Employment Corporation through which skilled and educated youths were being engaged at the wages paid to labourers. “This was sheer exploitation of unemployed youths. Besides, only those recommended by influential ruling party leaders and officials were being recruited through this process,” he said. He said recruitments must be made in a transparent manner and ensuring that there were no malpractices in the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}