Six injured in Mansa over control of truck union

At least six persons sustained injuries in Mansa district’s Budhlada town after two factions fought over control of the local private truck operators union on Tuesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses said several rounds of fire were exchanged and the rival factions also used axes and other blunt weapons. Police sources said some persons were detained for the violence.

A police team led by the Budhlada deputy superintendent of police, Amarjit Singh rushed on the spot to control the situation.

Station house officer of Budhlada, Boota Singh said five persons were admitted at the local government hospital and preliminary medical analysis has ruled out bullet injury to any of them. He said no one suffered a serious injury in the violence.

“One person was taken to the district hospital and his medical condition is yet to be updated. Medico-legal report of all victims is being prepared by the doctors and further action will be taken on the basis of the statements,” said the SHO.

Leader of one faction, Raminder Singh told reporters that he was appointed president of the truck union by the leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

“Former truck union chief Jagtar Singh Gurnewala and his men today came to take control and opened fire at us. I was appointed president unanimously but Jagtar refused to accept the common consensus,” he said.