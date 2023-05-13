Ludhiana: Six booked for illegal mining at Goindwal village

The police booked six persons allegedly for carrying out illegal mining on government land at Goindwal village in Ludhiana. The case has been registered following the complaint of an official of the forest department, Maninder Singh. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Rachpal Singh, Chandi Ram, Gurwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder alias Bheem and Bhupinder alias Gogi.

The case has been registered following the complaint of an official of the forest department, Maninder Singh, who said that during checking he found that illegal mining had been undertaken at Goindwal village near the forest land owned by the government. He said that on investigation, it was found that the accused had been involved in carrying out illegal mining at the site.

Sub-inspector Prem Lal said that a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and 21 of the Mines and Mineral Act has been registered against the accused at the Ladowal police station and a hunt is on to nab them.

3 booked for illegal excavation of sand in Meharban

The police booked three persons for illegal excavation of sand using heavy machinery and impounded a tractor-trailer.

The accused have been identified as Acchardeep Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Pavittar Singh of Bhukhdi Kalan village. Police said that a raid was conducted to nab the accused, but they managed to flee, leaving behind the tractor-trailer.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said that a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 of the Mining Act has been registered against the accused at the Meharban Police station. He said that the hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.