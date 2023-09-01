6 killed in 2 road accidents on Barnala-Ludhiana highway

Six persons were killed in two accidents that took place on the Barnala-Ludhiana state highway in the last 24 hours.

The mangled remains of the car that rammed into a stationary tractor trailer near Badalgarh village. (HT Photo)

In the first mishap, that occurred on late Thursday evening, two persons died after a truck overturned on a pick-up truck.

As per the police, both vehicles were near Mehal Kalan when the truck driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in it overturning on the pick-up.

While the pick-up driver, identified as Bhupinder Singh, 45, of Chiniwal village died on the spot, his assistant Manjit Kumar, 35, of Bihar, died at the hospital.

Mehal Kalan station house officer, inspector Kamaljeet Singh said they have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and started investigation. He added that the truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

Car collides with stationary tractor trailer

The second accident took place around 5am on Friday when four residents of Hisar were going to Nakodar in Jalandhar.

Their car had collided with the tractor-trailer, laden with bricks, which was parked on the road near Badalgarh village.

The deceased were identified as Vikas, 28, Amritpal, 28, Sonu, 40, and Ankit Kumar, 15, a resident of Hisar. They all were going to pay obeisance at a religious place

Thulliwal police station SHO Baldev Singh said, “We have registered a case against the driver of the tractor, Soma Singh, who is a resident of Barnala district. We will arrest him soon.”