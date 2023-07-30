Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six prisoners thrash fellow inmate in Rohtak jail, booked

Six prisoners thrash fellow inmate in Rohtak jail, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 30, 2023 09:57 PM IST

In his complaint to police, the victim, Manik of Rohtak, said that he received his milk packet on Saturday and two other inmates- Ashok and Arun- engaged with him in a verbal spat

The police here have booked six prisoners for allegedly thrashing a 19-year-old fellow inmate in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following a dispute over a packet of milk.

In his complaint to police, the victim, Manik of Rohtak, said that he received his milk packet on Saturday and two other inmates- Ashok and Arun- engaged with him in a verbal spat and the matter was resolved at that time.

“Later, the duo came with four other inmates- Naman, Sombir, Lakhbir alias Lakha and one other and took me to bathroom, where they thrashed me brutally and threatened to kill me,” Manik, who is lodged in the jail in a case of attempt to murder, said.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of Rohtak police, said the injured man has been rushed to PGIMS here and his condition stated to be stable. A case has been filed against the six accused.

Sign out