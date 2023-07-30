The police here have booked six prisoners for allegedly thrashing a 19-year-old fellow inmate in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following a dispute over a packet of milk. Six prisoners thrash fellow inmate in Rohtak jail, booked

In his complaint to police, the victim, Manik of Rohtak, said that he received his milk packet on Saturday and two other inmates- Ashok and Arun- engaged with him in a verbal spat and the matter was resolved at that time.

“Later, the duo came with four other inmates- Naman, Sombir, Lakhbir alias Lakha and one other and took me to bathroom, where they thrashed me brutally and threatened to kill me,” Manik, who is lodged in the jail in a case of attempt to murder, said.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of Rohtak police, said the injured man has been rushed to PGIMS here and his condition stated to be stable. A case has been filed against the six accused.

