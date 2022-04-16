Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six private buses impounded in Zirakpur for defaulting on tax

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar who was accompanied by Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar and other officials, checked 40 long-route buses from Zirakpur
The owners of the six impounded buses in Zirakpur have been told to pay a fine of 54,000 each. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Six private buses in Zirakpur were impounded for non-payment of bus tax, following a surprise check by Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday evening.

Bhullar, who was accompanied by Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar and other officials, checked 40 long-route buses.

As per information, most of these buses were being run without proper documents.

Warning the owners of strict action, including hefty fine, the minister said most buses in Punjab had failed to pay the bus tax while many others were found operating without fulfilling the documentation process and other conditions. He said the checking was conducted after several complaints were received in this regard.

“As there were passengers in the buses, the driver was told to drop them at the bus stand before the vehicle was impounded. Tourist buses are being run like transport buses, which is leading to loss for the government exchequer. The drive against such defaulters will continue in the coming days,” he added.

The owners of the six impounded buses have been told to pay a fine of 54,000 each.

Bhullar also told these owners that they will have to pay double the fine if they are caught evading tax again.

Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar said, “In the past two weeks, we have impounded 21 buses and imposed fine of 11 lakh. We will continue this drive in our district.”

‘Call me if the officer asks for money’

Sharing his contact number with the drivers, the minister said if any officer asks them for money, they should call him immediately.

