Train runs over 60 sheep, injures 40 in Maujpur

Sixty sheep were knocked down by a goods train while 40 left injured in Maujpur area, located between Kharar and Mohali, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Sixty sheep were knocked down by a goods train while 40 left injured in Maujpur area, located between Kharar and Mohali, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prima facie, it appears that the shepherd may have been attempting to guide the flock of sheep across the railway tracks when the Daulatpur Express appeared.

Acting swiftly after the incident, the Chandigarh Police’s Railway Protection Force registered a case under Sections 154 and 174 of the Railways Act against the shepherd for endangering the safety of individuals travelling by rail and obstructing the operation of a train.

The shepherd, however, escaped the spot after the incident. The Railway Protection Force has taken charge of the investigation.

The animal husbandry teams have initiated treatment of the injured sheep.