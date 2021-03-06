Six-year-old missing girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl, who went missing after she left home for tuition on Friday evening, was found dead in the forest adjoining Hallomajra locality in Chandigarh on Saturday morning.

Police suspect the child was murdered after being sexually assaulted.

Investigations are on and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Police are scanning footage of CCTVs installed in the area to arrest the accused.

Police sources said that the parents of the girl had lodged a complaint of her going missing around 7.30pm on Friday after failing to trace her.

Hallomajra is a slum on the busy Delhi-Chandigarh highway near the Zirakpur border and is surrounded by wild growth.