Sizzling welcome as temp hits 43-year high in gateway to Kashmir

The gateway to Kashmir, Qazigund, broke yet another temperature record with mercury touching 34° C, the highest ever temperature in May in 43 years. The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the heatwave is expected to continue in Jammu for next seven days while Kashmir may get some relief from May 30. Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under a heatwave with mercury hovering some 6-7 degrees above normal. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“Highest maximum temperature of 34° C recorded today over Qazigund in the last 43 years. Broke the previous record of 33.6°C during May 31, 1981,” said director meteorological centre in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under a heatwave with temperatures hovering some 6-7 degrees above normal.

On Sunday, Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district had recorded 33.5° C, the second highest maximum temperature since 1981.

The MeT director said Kokernag, again in Anantnag district, recorded the second highest maximum temperature of 31.6°C today in the last 22 years. “The highest of 32.6° C was recorded on May 15, 2001,” Ahmad said.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 32.2° C , some 6.1 degrees above normal.

“In south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the second highest temperature of 28.6° C was recorded on Monday in the last 23 years after 30.8° C on May 23, 2000,” he said.

Baderwah in Jammu division recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6°C, the third highest after 34.7° C on May 26, 2024, and 37.6° C on May 30, 2000.

“Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8° C (3.7 degrees above normal) while in Katra, the mercury climbed to 39° C (3.4 degrees above normal),” he said.

The MeT director said there will be no respite in heat wave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu division during next seven days while Kashmir may get some relief.

“Slight relief from heat wave or hot and dry weather conditions during May 30 to June 2 over most parts of Kashmir Division & few hilly areas of Jammu Division,” he said.

The weather forecast said that May 30 and 31 may experience partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunders at isolated places followed by similar weather on June 1 and 2.

“Another spell of heat wave will start from June 03 onwards,” he said.

He urged people to avoid heat exposure & drink a lot of fluid and water especially vulnerable people like elderly, infants and childrens.