SK Sharma elected as Chandigarh Golf Association president

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 09:26 AM IST

SK Sharma is former director general of Punjab Police and council member of Indian Golf Union (IGU). (HT Photo)
Sharma is former director general of Punjab Police and council member of Indian Golf Union (IGU).

Indian Revenue Service officer Sanjiv DP Azad was nominated as vice-president, retired Indian Administrative Service officer Yashvir Mahajan as general secretary and Harpuneet Singh Sandhu as the treasurer of the association.

Executive members include JS Sukhija, Ashwani Sharma, Harcharan Singh, Major Anil Ahuja and Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, and ex-officio members include UT finance secretary, special secretary finance and joint director sports. CGA coordinates golfing activities of the UT with IGU and has a golf range that offers coaching.

