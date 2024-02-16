SK Sharma elected as Chandigarh Golf Association president

Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) had elected SK Sharma as its new president. SK Sharma is former director general of Punjab Police and council member of Indian Golf Union (IGU). (HT Photo)

Sharma is former director general of Punjab Police and council member of Indian Golf Union (IGU).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Indian Revenue Service officer Sanjiv DP Azad was nominated as vice-president, retired Indian Administrative Service officer Yashvir Mahajan as general secretary and Harpuneet Singh Sandhu as the treasurer of the association.

Executive members include JS Sukhija, Ashwani Sharma, Harcharan Singh, Major Anil Ahuja and Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, and ex-officio members include UT finance secretary, special secretary finance and joint director sports. CGA coordinates golfing activities of the UT with IGU and has a golf range that offers coaching.