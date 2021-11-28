SKM has no plan to enter politics: Tikait

Three days after the Union cabinet approved the bill to repeal the three farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body 40 protesting farmers’ unions, has no plan to enter politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tikait was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Replying to a question about BKU’s Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni’s announcement of fighting the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, Tikait said: “It is his personal view, but the SKM has no plan to enter politics.”

He said the coronavirus and the three laws were two diseases against which one-and-a-half-year-long battle was fought.

“We have sent a letter to the Union government for resumption of talks, but they want the farmers to go home without any dialogue. They want to defame the farmers,” he said.

Answering another query about the SKM’s decision for continuing or discontinuing the agitation if the three farm laws are repealed in Parliament, he said: “The protest for other issues being faced by the farmers will continue.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tikait said the families of those farmers who were died during the agitation against the three farm laws should be compensated. “The government is mum on the death of farmers,” he said, appealing the Centre to make a law legalising MSP.