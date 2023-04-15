3 youths feared dead as car falls into Sirhind feeder canal in Punjab

Three friends, out to celebrate a friend’s birthday, met with an accident after their Skoda Octavia car fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Faridkot on Friday, police said. The car being fished out of Sirhind feeder canal in Faridkot on Friday. (HT photo)

The youngsters, all in their early 20s, are feared to have drowned. An empty car was fished out of the canal, and the cops are still trying to trace the occupants.

The youngsters have been identified as Harman Singh, Jagmohan Singh and Gurwinder Singh, all from Bhilewala village in Faridkot district.

Station house officer Guljinder Singh said three youngsters were travelling in a car that fell into the canal. “Local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and were promptly joined by police teams. The car has been recovered, but there was no trace of the youngsters. We believe that the trio were swept away by the water. We are making efforts to trace them. The youngsters were coming to pick up their two friends, who were waiting for them by the canal. They were going to celebrate the birthday of a friend.

“As per eyewitnesses, the car was speeding, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car fell in the canal, and its windshield was broken,” the SHO added.