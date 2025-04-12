Strap: Grief shrouds his native village near Nadaun in Himachal’s Hamirpur dist Slain JCO’s father retired from same regiment

Grief shrouded Kohalwin village near Nadaun in Himachal’s Hamirpur district after Subedar Kuldeep Chand from 9 Punjab Regiment laid down his life in the line of duty along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.

The soldier, who was injured as the forces foiled an infiltration bid from across the border on Friday night, succumbed later.

The slain soldier’s father, Rattan Chand, 86, retired from the same regiment in 1977.

According to his family members, his mortal remains are expected to arrive on Sunday. He is survived by his wife Santosh Kumari, an 18-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son.

Rattan Chand said, “Kuldeep was my eldest son and deeply passionate about serving in the army. He was selected as a soldier in 1996, after completing Class 12. I retired from 9 Punjab Regiment in 1977. He last visited home in January and returned to duty in February. We spoke to him just two days ago. He was planning to come home again this month.”

Relatives described Kuldeep Chand as a ‘devoted soldier and a kind-hearted human being who earned the respect and admiration’ of all who knew him.

Sukhu expresses grief

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed grief over the killing of Subedar Chand. Sukhu saluted the courage and valour of the braveheart and said the entire nation is indebted to the soldier.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and said the state government stands with them in this hour of grief.

Himachal rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said in a post on microblogging platform X: “The country will forever remember and honor his courage, sacrifice and selfless dedication to the service of the nation.”