Will continue to oppose Punjab govt, until justice served, says Sidhu Moose Wala’s father

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, said he would continue opposing the Punjab government until he gets justice for his son’s murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had campaigned against AAP in Jalandhar bypoll, demanding justice for their son. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala’s parents had campaigned against AAP in Jalandhar bypoll, demanding justice for their son.

While addressing fans at Moosa village, he said, “I will continue with my struggle to get justice for my son. In the Jalandhar LS bypoll, I did not oppose any candidate nor did I campaign in favour of anyone. I solely opposed the AAP government,” he said.

Slamming AAP, Balkaur said party’s IT cell also tried to defame him through a social media campaign after he started meeting Jalandhar people to make them aware of prevailing law and order situation in the state and Punjab government’s “dismal role” in the investigation of his son’s murder case.

“I have no personal enmity with anyone. Instead of giving us justice, the government is only making false promises as they have not been able to catch the real masterminds so far. I do not care if they defame me, I have nothing to lose now. I will openly oppose AAP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, if justice is not served. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who promised us justice, has run away from his words. I went to Jalandhar only after they stopped answering my calls and I was left with no other choice,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON