Sloth bears, crocodiles and bonnet macaques make Chhatbir zoo their home

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, better known as Chhatbir zoo, welcomed an array of new animals from the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, as part of an exchange programme approved by the Central Zoo Authority.

Chhatbir zoo has also received two pairs of marsh crocodile, a medium-sized broad-snouted subspecies, also known as mugger crocodile. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the new arrivals are a sloth bear couple, zoo field director Kalpana K said. Native to the hot, dry grasslands and forests of South Asia and the Indian subcontinent, sloth bears are adept at thriving in different habitats.

The zoo has also received two pairs of marsh crocodile, a medium-sized broad-snouted subspecies, also known as mugger crocodile. It is native to freshwater habitats from southern Iran to the Indian subcontinent, where it inhabits marshes, lakes, rivers and artificial ponds.

The group will be housed in their own specially-designed habitat at Chhatbir.

Besides, the zoo also welcomed a pair of bonnet macaques, which can be found in big numbers across the Indian Peninsula. While the zoo already houses bonnet macaques, the need for another pair arose to prevent inbreeding and keep the bloodline pure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other animals who found a new home at the city zoo include golden jackals, four-horned antelope, mouse deers, sarus cranes, white doves, silver pheasants and grey pelicans — all arriving from the Nehru Zoological Park.

Transferred for breeding and gene pool change purposes, besides providing the visitors a chance to get acquainted with new wildlife, the animals have been quarantined as per standard protocols. They will be housed in their own specially-designed habitat.

As part of the exchange programme, Chhatbir Zoo provided the Hyderabad-based park with two gorals, three chinkara deers, an Indian fox, four golden pheasants, four kalij pheasants, two sarus cranes, 10 painted storks, four blossom-headed parakeets and 10 knob-billed ducks.