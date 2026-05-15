Smart Cities projects for Karnal, Faridabad extended till 2027

The Haryana government has extended the term of Karnal and Faridabad Smart Cities projects till March 31, 2027, to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects and smooth handing over of assets to the departments.

Commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies, Ashok Kumar Meena said that Faridabad Smart City project has undertaken 46 projects worth ₹ 916.83 crore, out of which, 32 projects have already been completed. (HT Photo for representation)

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This was stated during the meeting of the State-Level High-Powered Steering Committee (SLHPSC) chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday to review the progress of Smart City Mission projects in Karnal and Faridabad.

The mission was launched in 2015 by the central government with a view to improve the quality of life in urban centres by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure and sustainable solutions. The smart cities projects in Karnal and Faridabad primarily focus on roads infrastructure, smart surveillance, public spaces, civic infrastructure, drainage and water supply.

Rastogi said that the extensions have been granted in line with the directions of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. “The extension will help the execution of projects nearing completion and consequently benefit citizens from modern urban infrastructure,’’ the chief secretary said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rastogi also reviewed the physical and financial progress of the projects being implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in Karnal and Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rastogi also reviewed the physical and financial progress of the projects being implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in Karnal and Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies, Ashok Kumar Meena said that Faridabad Smart City project has undertaken 46 projects worth ₹916.83 crore, out of which, 32 projects have already been completed. Similarly, Karnal Smart City project has taken up 122 projects worth ₹930 crore, with 86 projects already completed and several others in advanced stages of execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies, Ashok Kumar Meena said that Faridabad Smart City project has undertaken 46 projects worth ₹916.83 crore, out of which, 32 projects have already been completed. Similarly, Karnal Smart City project has taken up 122 projects worth ₹930 crore, with 86 projects already completed and several others in advanced stages of execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meena said that a number of completed projects have been handed over to the concerned departments for operation and maintenance. Faridabad Smart City Limited, the special purpose vehicle for execution of projects has handed over 23 completed projects, while Karnal Smart City Limited has handed over 83 projects to the respective agencies, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena said that a number of completed projects have been handed over to the concerned departments for operation and maintenance. Faridabad Smart City Limited, the special purpose vehicle for execution of projects has handed over 23 completed projects, while Karnal Smart City Limited has handed over 83 projects to the respective agencies, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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An official spokesperson said both smart cities have successfully utilised the grants allocated under the Smart Cities Mission. Each city received a total financial provision of ₹980 crore jointly from the Union government and the Haryana government in a 50:50 ratio.

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