Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Smart meters: Chandigarh administration wants REC to speed up project

In a meeting with the Union power secretary, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal asked for the presence of chief managing director of Regional Electrification Corporation (REC) to resolve the issues leading to delay in project completion
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Around 30,000 smart meters under the pilot project are to be installed in four sectors, six villages and the industrial area of Chandigarh. (Image for representational purpose)

In order to complete the pilot project of smart meter installation by year-end, the UT administration has sought faster implementation of the project by the Regional Electrification Corporation (REC).

In a meeting with the union power secretary, UT adviser Dharam Pal asked for the presence of CMD of the REC in Chandigarh to resolve the issues leading to delay in project completion.

After a surprise visit on the installation site of smart meters on Monday, Pal had expressed his disappointment at the slow progress of the pilot project. “The project was started in 2016, but not even 50% of it has been completed. The system hasn’t been developed,” Pal had said.

State-owned REC is implementing the project.

Around 30,000 smart meters under the pilot project are to be installed in four sectors (29, 31, 47, and 48), six villages (Faida, Ram Darbar, Hallomajra, Raipur Kalan, Makhanmajra, and Daria), and the industrial area.

