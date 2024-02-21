 Smuggling liquor lands Ludhiana man in jail - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Smuggling liquor lands Ludhiana man in jail

Smuggling liquor lands Ludhiana man in jail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The accused was identified as Paramjit Singh and challaned; on searching his car further, police recovered 58 boxes of liquor of various brands, covered with a bedsheet

A local court has sentenced a Ludhiana resident to two-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 696 bottles of illicit liquor in March 2019.

The convict, Paramjit Singh, hailing from Bhagpur village, Ludhiana, was also fined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
The convict, Paramjit Singh, hailing from Bhagpur village, Ludhiana, was also fined 2,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Paramjit Singh, hailing from Bhagpur village, Ludhiana, was also fined 2,000. As per prosecution, on March 13, 2019, police had set up a naka on the Sector 34/35 dividing road to check drunk driving. Around 10.35 pm, they stopped a car at the barricade and found the driver was driving under the influence of liquor.

He was identified as Paramjit Singh and challaned. On searching his car further, police recovered 58 boxes of liquor of various brands, covered with a bedsheet. Police said each box contained 12 bottles measuring 750 ml each.

As Singh failed to show any valid permit or licence, he was booked and arrested on the spot.

“The prosecution has been able to prove that 58 boxes of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused without any permit or licence, which is an offence and is punishable under Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act of 1914. Accordingly, the accused is convicted under the section,” the court said, before sentencing Singh to two-year rigorous imprisonment.

