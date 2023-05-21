Ahead of summer season rush, arrangements for Vaishno Devi Yatra reviewed

With the onset of summer holidays, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which is anticipating the burgeoning devotees at the cave over the next couple of months, is gearing up with foolproof measures to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage experience to the visiting devotees.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is anticipating the burgeoning devotees at the cave over the next couple of months. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To have a comprehensive review of security and operational preparedness of the Shrine area, chief executive officer Anshul Garg presided over a meeting with security agencies at Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra on Saturday,” said an official spokesperson.

Garg said in view of ensuing summer holidays and the holy shrine being a pilgrimage destination, a heavy influx of the devotees was being anticipated and thus stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage during coming days, including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security agencies, deployed at all entry points, will remain more vigilant so that no devotee without frisking and registration enters the track for the pilgrimage, he added.

He further stressed the security agencies and other stakeholders upon verification and census of pony porters besides any suspicious element on the track.

Garg also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements for the decongestion of the crowd on the track.

In the meeting, Reasi SSP highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims.

On May 12 a sticky bomb blast in a pilgrims’ bus in Katra had left four pilgrims dead and 22 injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}